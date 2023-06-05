Full Card Revealed For NJPW-AJPW-NOAH Crossover Event All Together Again

Before New Japan Pro-Wrestling opens up the Forbidden Door again with AEW, the promotion must first rally together with some old friends and rivals in Japan. Announced back in April, the upcoming All Together Again event brings NJPW, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling NOAH together for the first time since the first All Together in 2011, this time in honor of the late Antonio Inoki.

With only days to go before the big show, today brought an announcement of all the matches in store for fans, 10 in total. The previously released main event – NJPW's Kazuchika Okada teaming with All Japan's Yuma Aoyagi and NOAH's Kenoh to take on NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi, All Japan's Kento Miyahara, and NOAH's Kaito Kiyomiya — is set to headline the card.

However, new matches added into the mix include an all-Junior Heavyweight Six-Man tag; current IWGP and AJPW Junior Heavyweight Champions Hiromu Takahashi and Atsuki Aoyagi teaming with NOAH's Amakusa to face Master Wato, RISING Hayato, and GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Hayata. Also, SANADA, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and TAKA Michinoku of Just Five Guys wrestle GHC World Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee, Tadasuke, and Yo-Hey. Only one singles match has made its way onto the rundown — NJPW's Shota Umino facing All Japan star, and former WWE talent, Yoshi Tatsu.

Due to the ongoing rivalry between Kiyomiya and Okada, which began during Night Two of Wrestle Kingdom 17 back in January, the main event is sure to attract the most buzz. Okada defeated Kiyomiya at Keiji Muto's retirement show in February, but things remain heated between the two still. They are sure to only be exacerbated in the months ahead now that Kiyomiya has entered into the G1 Climax tournament later this summer.