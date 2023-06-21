Why Bully Ray Thinks AEW Needs To Build An Attraction To Move More All In Tickets

AEW has already sold over 65,000 tickets for All In, but the final number of attendees for AEW's United Kingdom debut has yet to be determined. Earlier this month, Tony Schiavone revealed on "Control Center" that AEW had opened up a new floor and lower bowl at Wembley Stadium, making changes to the production setup to make more seats available. To that end, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has offered some suggestions that could bode well for All In ticket sales.

For starters, Ray is not sold on the idea of an MJF vs. Adam Cole match main eventing All In.

"I think AEW has maxed out the majority of the European market," Ray said on "Busted Radio." "Now, I think it's time for an attraction. When I say Goldberg, I know people want to punch their listening devices, but Goldberg is an attraction that will move a significant amount of tickets. Am I saying Goldberg specifically? No, but yes. If you put Goldberg on a show like that, there would be the morbid curiosity of people wanting to buy tickets — the Goldberg fanbase in Europe that might have never seen him."

Ray then argued that AEW should have saved Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for All In instead of pulling the trigger on the match at Forbidden Door 2.

"Will — on top of the card, in London — is money, especially against Kenny," he said. "It doesn't get bigger than that."

Finally, Ray had a reponse to the suggestion of Sting's retirement match taking place against Chris Jericho at All In, the seeds for which were planted earlier this week on "AEW Dynamite."

"Sure, that is an attraction match, but you already know you're getting that," Ray said. "I'm talking about something from outside the realm of AEW that's going to help that final push that could get them to 80,000."