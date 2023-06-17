Teddy Long's Surprising Pick For A Sting Retirement Match In AEW

As Sting's wrestling career winds down, fans and pundits alike are still questioning who his retirement match will be against in AEW.

During a recent episode of "Wrestling Time Machine," WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed Chris Jericho recently claiming he doesn't want to face Sting (prior to their "AEW Dynamite" encounter). Long believes there's money to be made in Jericho vs. Sting, while Bill Apter doesn't think Jericho should be Sting's last opponent. Long then provided his thoughts on who Sting's last opponent could be.

"I'm kind of like you, I'm trying to figure out who would be in that spot. To really make it interesting, I'd like to see it be MJF," Long said. "When you get in there with Jericho, you've got to go, okay, you've got to roll. Same thing with MJF. If he gets in there with Sting, he's going to bring it to him. So Sting knows if he's going to be the man, he's gotta keep up. I think he can keep up."

Sting has not competed in a singles match since he battled Seth Rollins in WWE in 2015. Since joining AEW at the end of 2020, "The Icon" has teamed with Darby Allin in 15 different tag team or multi-man matches. In an interview with "The Ringer" at the end of 2022, Sting claimed that his last match will involve Allin, however it won't be in a singles match.

AEW President Tony Khan has also said that he would like to see Sting wrestle for as long as he wants. When it does come time for his retirement, though, Khan intends on making it a grand event.

