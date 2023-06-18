Impact Wrestling Releases Collection Of Classic CM Punk TNA Matches On YouTube

Impact Wrestling has released a collection of CM Punk TNA matches on their YouTube channel. The video consists of five matches from Punk's appearances on TNA programming ranging from 2002 to 2004.

Although Punk's work before WWE is most well known for his time in Ring of Honor, the Best in the World did compete in TNA over 25 times. The matches uploaded by Impact include a "Clockwork Orange House of Fun" match between him and Shane Douglas, as well as a tag team match featuring Punk and Ace Steel teaming together.

The video was released ahead of Punk's highly anticipated return on the debut episode of "AEW Collision," where he opened the show with a promo that alluded to the Young Bucks and AEW World Champion MJF. Punk additionally competed in the show's main event, where he picked up his first win since All Out, teaming with FTR to defeat Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold.

Punk's on-screen absence since All Out is tied to the fallout from the comments he made at the event's media scrum, which led to a backstage altercation with The Bucks, as well as Kenny Omega, which was witnessed by AEW chief legal counsel and was attempted to be broken up by members of the AEW Talent Relations staff. The aftermath led to the release of Punk's friend and former tag partner Steel. Though it was rumored Steel would be returning on the road with AEW, it was reported that he was not present at the debut of "Collision."