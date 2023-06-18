Ricky Morton: Rock N' Roll Express Vs. Midnight Express Is Greatest All-Time Tag Feud

Rock N' Roll Express vs. Midnight Express is one of the most famous tag team feuds of the territory days of pro wrestling. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of the Rock N' Roll Express were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, and have been on a farewell tour since early 2022. Morton recently appeared on "Talk is Jericho" and discussed the feud with Midnight Express.

"It's the greatest. It made history, and I'm not patting myself on the back," Morton said, "Because it was the first time that people got the opportunities in territories to get a big push. Bill Watts gave us that push. We didn't have to worry about the booker going and beating me next week to get himself over. Everything clicked. I remember Jerry Jarrett, telling [Jim Cornette], 'Jimmy, if you can get as much heat with the fans as you do the boys, we're gonna make a million dollars.' And he did, and it was exactly like that. And the people somehow bought into it, because it was a tag team. The personal thing, the Expresses. Everybody hated Jimmy Cornette, even Bobby [Eaton] and Dennis [Condrey]. But he had so much heat."

In the territory days, it wasn't uncommon for feuding teams and stars to wrestle one another on a nightly basis. As such, Morton and Gibson would be in the ring with Eaton and Condrey night after night. On the podcast, Morton described the uptick in quality this led to over time.

"We wrestled every night. The first match wasn't as good as the next one. We added something, something happened in the match that I'd tell Robert, 'Wait, let's add this to the spot. Get the referee," [...] in about two months of that s**t, you've got your s**t down pat. You've got seven different matches.