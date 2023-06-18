Spoilers From 6/17 ROH TV Tapings

Fans in attendance for the premiere episode of "AEW Collision" were treated to a double dose of wrestling programming, as Chicago's United Center hosted television tapings for AEW's sister company, Ring of Honor.

As previously announced by ROH, Athena will defend her ROH Women's Championship against Kiera Hogan in a Chicago Street fight on the June 22 episode of "ROH." The match, and several others, were recorded last night. As of this writing, though, Athena vs Kiera Hogan is the only contest announced for Thursday's show.

Here is a look at the spoilers for "ROH on HonorClub," courtesy of F4Wonline and PWInsider.

SPOILERS BELOW

* Gringo Loco defeated Willie Mack.

* Trish Adora defeated Allysin Kay.

* Kyle Fletcher defeated Silas Young.

* Daniel Garcia battled Rocky Romero in a Pure Wrestling Match. After all the rope breaks were utilized, Garcia scored the victory via submission. Post-match, Garcia then attacked Romero, but was stopped when AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy appeared.

* AEW Six Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) defeated a trio of unknown opponents.

* Dalton Castle defeated Josh Woods.

* The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett), who were accompanied by Maria Kanellis. Kannelis' attempts to interfere were thwarted by Trish Adora.

* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty defeated Blake Christian & Matt Sydal.

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) defeated Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang). After the bout, The Righteous appeared on a video screen challenging Reynolds and Silver to a match the following week.

* Leila Grey defeated Diamante after Grey placed her feet on the ropes for extra leverage.

* Darius Martin, AR Fox & Action Andretti defeated Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

*AEW Women's Champion Athena defeated Kiera Hogan in a Chicago Street Fight to retain her title. The match featured a variety of weapons, including tacks, tables, and ladders.