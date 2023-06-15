Athena Will Defend ROH Women's Title In A Chicago Street Fight
The Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena and Kiera Hogan are going to get a chance to settle their differences. The gold will be on the line and the best part? Fans only have to wait a couple more days to see it live.
During Thursday night's "ROH on HonorClub," after Athena defeated Trish Adora, Hogan stormed to the ring with a trash can lid in hand and the champ in her sights. Athena was able to get the upper hand at first, taking Hogan down with a double leg before striking her in the back with the very same trash can lid. The confrontation ended in a violent fashion when Athena speared Hogan through a table, knocking both of them out in the process.
Shortly after, ROH Chairman Tony Khan and Stokely Hathaway (who is now positioned as a member of the ROH Board of Directors) appeared backstage with a couple of announcements. Hathaway suggested Athena and Hogan settle things in a Chicago Street Fight, an idea that Khan immediately made official.
Fight Night In Chicago
"Next week on ROH TV in Chicago, at the United Center, it will be Athena defending the ROH Women's World Championship against Kiera Hogan in a Chicago Street Fight!" Khan declared.
The #ROH Chairman @TonyKhan and #ROH Board of Directors member @StokelyHathaway have exciting news for next week's episode of #ROH #HonorClubTV.
Watch #ROH #HonorClubTV on https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl pic.twitter.com/b5p7Dx2G1r
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 16, 2023
By next week, however, he means this Saturday night, sometime before or after the live broadcast of the debut episode of "AEW Collision." The date of the match was made clear in a tweet from Hogan herself.
"And just like that it'll be handled in Chicago this Saturday!" Hogan wrote. "Imma show you a street fight, I'm bringing ATL all the way to chi town and that's on periodt"
Since arriving in Ring of Honor, Athena has established herself as one of the company's most dominant women's champions. She won the title at Final Battle last December and has successfully defended the gold on 21 separate occasions. In fact, last month, she needed just under eight minutes to retain the title against Hogan.