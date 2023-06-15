Athena Will Defend ROH Women's Title In A Chicago Street Fight

The Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena and Kiera Hogan are going to get a chance to settle their differences. The gold will be on the line and the best part? Fans only have to wait a couple more days to see it live.

During Thursday night's "ROH on HonorClub," after Athena defeated Trish Adora, Hogan stormed to the ring with a trash can lid in hand and the champ in her sights. Athena was able to get the upper hand at first, taking Hogan down with a double leg before striking her in the back with the very same trash can lid. The confrontation ended in a violent fashion when Athena speared Hogan through a table, knocking both of them out in the process.

Shortly after, ROH Chairman Tony Khan and Stokely Hathaway (who is now positioned as a member of the ROH Board of Directors) appeared backstage with a couple of announcements. Hathaway suggested Athena and Hogan settle things in a Chicago Street Fight, an idea that Khan immediately made official.