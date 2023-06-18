Many Wrestlers Considered For Possible Goldberg Retirement Show In Israel

As previously reported, Rick Bassman is working to put together a wrestling show in the country of Israel, centered on famous Jewish wrestling legend Bill Goldberg. New details have emerged about what other wrestlers could possibly join Goldberg in the Middle East.

Fightful Select is reporting that Rob Van Dam, Chris Masters and John Morrison are among the names that are being courted to take part in the possible show, along with Sting who had been reported earlier as possibly taking part in the event. Due to the hazy nature of details, it is not clear if the show is being promoted by Bassman or by another promotor or company. Goldberg reportedly met with "an international promotor" during WrestleMania weekend, but details on the meeting are few and far between.

"I don't promote much these days but every now and then, something fun comes up, and it's worth diving into," Bassman said in an interview last month. "So working on a date in Jerusalem, Israel for September of this year. And that would involve, potentially, both Goldberg and Sting." As of writing, Bassman had reportedly not received clearance from All Elite Wrestling to use Sting.

Goldberg has been a free agent since March when his contract with WWE expired. There have been talks of a retirement tour or match for Goldberg but nothing confirmed. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion had initially hoped to have a retirement match in WWE, even rumored to have made a handshake agreement with Vince McMahon before McMahon's initial retirement in 2022. Since McMahon's return, it appears that idea has run cold, as Goldberg is now shopping other ideas for a retirement showcase.