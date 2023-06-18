Baron Corbin Explains The Difficulties Of Unhooking The Money In The Bank Briefcase

Winning the Money In The Bank ladder match can be a career-changing night, and while there is a lot that goes into winning it from qualifying matches to the ladder match itself, sometimes just retrieving the briefcase can be the toughest aspect. Fans have seen wrestlers on top of the ladder struggling to pull down the prize, which was something that Baron Corbin experienced himself in 2017.

"Watching in college I always wondered why it took so long for guys to unhook the case," Corbin said on Twitter. "Then I had to do it! In a ring on a giant ladder that's moving! Bodies flying everywhere! The chain makes you sway and I'm not supposed to be that high. It's terrifying! That's why!"

Corbin is not going to be part of the match this year as he lost his qualifier against Butch earlier this month. However, Corbin did win it back in 2017, although pulling the briefcase down was only the start of his bad luck with it. He would eventually go on to cash it in on Jinder Mahal during his WWE Championship reign, but Corbin would eventually lose because of a distraction from John Cena.

Corbin also had another time holding the briefcase in 2021, however, he didn't win that via traditional means. Instead, he would steal it from Big E and then try to hold onto it himself during his low point when he 'lost' all his money and walked around with a dirty shirt. However, he never cashed that in because Big E defeated him at SummerSlam that year in the pre-show.