Miro Claims He Has No Pull In AEW, Who He Works With Is Up To Tony Khan

Miro made his long-awaited return to the ring on the debut episode of "AEW Collision," where he defeated Tony Nese which has got fans speculating about who he could end up facing next. However, the "Redeemer" doesn't share those same thoughts as he admitted to "Good Karma Wrestling" that he doesn't care about who he faces.

"I don't have that pull," Miro admitted. "I just show up, I beat people, whatever they tell me. I write my promos, I deliver my promos and everything else is up to him [Tony Khan], to the man who sits on top of that chair. I'm not that guy that, 'Oh, I want to work with this guy or with this guy or with that guy,' no man, just give me the best, I'll take them all."

Right now it is unclear whether Miro will be exclusive to AEW's new Saturday show, while the possible roster split is also unknown which means there are a lot of stars he could work with. However, for the former TNT Champion, it's not necessarily about who he is sharing the ring with as it is all about the story, as he wants something he can sink his teeth into.

"It's not just about who you're fighting, it's about the story, how you get there," he said. "Let's get there in a way that people are going to be intrigued by it, and then let's have a good match after. But I'm interested in the storytelling as well," said the former WWE star.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Good Karma Wrestling" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcriptions.