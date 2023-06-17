Miro Returns To AEW, Redeems Tony Nese In Squash Match On Collision

Hold on to your nuts, the Redeemer is back.

Miro won his return match against Tony Nese on the debut episode of "AEW Collision." The match lasted less than five minutes and saw Miro squash Nese in quick and easy fashion. It also marked Miro's first appearance in a wrestling ring since All Out 2022, where he teamed with Darby Allin and Sting to take on the House of Black.

Miro's AEW status has been something of a mystery since the end of his TNT Championship reign in 2021. Excluding his match against Nese tonight, Miro wrestled a total of six matches after losing the title to Sammy Guevara. Previous reporting indicated that there were disagreements between Miro and AEW over creative plans for the star, on top of him working through an injury during the tail end of 2021.

Recently, Miro appeared in a surprise moment on "AEW Dynamite," in a backstage segment where he showed up to speak with AEW CEO Tony Khan. Prior to his return tonight, he expressed his excitement to be back in the ring and in front of fans, admitting that it sucked to be away.