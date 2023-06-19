Holiday Weekends Could Become A Destination For AEW And WWE PPVs

WWE recently announced that the Payback premium live event would take place during Labor Day weekend. The news came following "WWE NXT's" Battleground event and All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view clashing during Memorial Day weekend. Longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of both promotions hosting major shows during holiday weekends moving forward.

"Nick Khan [WWE's CEO] is a guy who wants holiday traditions," Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio" this past weekend. "I mean, he wanted that January 1st thing [WWE Day 1], although they gave it up after one year, but he wanted to make January 1st a tradition. I think he wants to make holiday weekends tradition, and Tony Khan [AEW's CEO] is the same way, so I think Labor Day and Memorial Day, I think we're going to have Saturday [and] Sunday going forward every year."

WWE's upcoming Payback event will take place on Saturday, September 2, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Notably, AEW traditionally hosts their All Out pay-per-view during Labor Day weekend, but the company has yet to announce any details regarding this year's event. They will, however, be heading across the pond for the first time ever the week prior for All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Khan recently said that fans will need to "stay tuned for more information" regarding the promotion's fifth annual All Out show.

