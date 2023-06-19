WWE Raw Preview 6/19: WWE World Title Match, Logan Paul To Appear & More

Logan Paul will return to WWE on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. "The Ultimate Influencer" is set to appear on WWE programming for the first time since losing to Seth "Freakin" Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania 39.

It's unknown what Paul has planned for this evening's broadcast, but the man he tasted defeat against at "The Show of Shows" will be defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after issuing another open challenge. Rollins' first open challenge since winning the gold at Night of Champions saw him retain the belt two weeks ago against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. Who will step up and face him in Cleveland? Notably, "The Visionary" is set to put the world championship on the line again tomorrow night on "WWE NXT" — if he retains the title later — against Bron Breakker.

Another Money in the Bank qualifying match is penciled in for tonight's show, with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus going up against Raquel Rodriguez. The winner of that bout will join Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, IYO SKY, Bayley, and Zoey Stark in this year's women's MITB ladder match, which is set to take place at the Money in the Bank premium live event on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Elsewhere, reigning WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley battles Natalya in a non-title Night of Champions rematch, Matt Riddle goes one-on-one with Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser, and Shinsuke Nakamura takes on Bronson Reed.