Chris Hero Already Doing Work Behind The Scenes For ROH

Following the reports that stated Chris Hero was backstage at "AEW Collision," PWInsider has learned that he was on hand to produce matches for Ring Of Honor, which was being taped beforehand.

This included him being on the headset for several encounters, including the Chicago Street Fight main event between Athena and Kiera Hogan. Furthermore, Hero is expected to be around for the next few weeks. He had been brought in after getting suggested by some of the other producers, tapping into his experience and knowledge. Still, he has not been brought into the company in an official capacity as of yet.

It remains unclear whether or not Hero will be involved in forthcoming AEW shows or if he will just be used for ROH, a company he previously worked for as an in-ring talent. Right now, it also remains to be seen if Hero will receive any in-ring opportunities, but other people with backstage roles, such as QT Marshall, have been able to pull double duty during their time with the promotion.

Hero hasn't wrestled a match since 2020 when he competed in a battle royal on the "WWE NXT UK" roster. However, he has previously insisted that he is not retired from in-ring competition, meaning he could potentially be open to some wrestling opportunities. Of course, Hero does have a long history with AEW and ROH star Claudio Castagnoli, with the two being a successful tag team known as the Kings Of Wrestling. Together, the duo held the ROH World Tag Team Championships, among other titles.