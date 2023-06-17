Chris Hero Reportedly Backstage At AEW Collision

Since Tony Khan officially purchased ROH last March, a number of prominent performers from that promotion's illustrious history have made their way to AEW in some capacity. Samoa Joe, Claudio Castagnoli, Nigel McGuinness, Roderick Strong, and Rush are just a few of the major names from ROH to make their way to AEW since then. Now, another influential figure from the company's past is reportedly set to make his debut, but not in front of the camera just yet.

According to Fightful Select, Chris Hero could be the latest addition to Khan's staff at AEW. The outlet reports that the former ROH Tag Team Champion is backstage at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois for the debut episode of "AEW Collision." This essentially sounds like a tryout opportunity for "The Knockout Artist" as a producer like fellow ROH alum Jimmy Jacobs, but it could lead to bigger things. Hero has an excellent mind for professional wrestling on both sides of the curtain. While some fans may only know of his in-ring work in "WWE NXT" as Kassius Ohno, he's been a part of the business since 1998. The Dayton, Ohio native with an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport teamed with the mighty Castagnoli during the 2000s as the Kings of Wrestling and dominated various independent promotions like ROH, CHIKARA, and CZW. He has also held singles gold in PWG, JCW, EVOLVE, and others.

Since being released from WWE for the second time in 2020, the "Wrestling Genius" has served as the official matchmaker of West Coast Pro Wrestling. While the skills he utilizes in that capacity are more along the lines of what he'll be doing in AEW, we can't rule out an in-ring appearance entirely, as he's made clear that he hasn't hung up the boots just yet. Either way, he'll be a welcome presence in AEW's locker room.