Jay White Issues Bullet Club Gold Warning To FTR Concerning AEW Tag Belts

Jay White might have been on the losing team during the inaugural main event for "AEW Collision," but he isn't allowing the result to slow down his momentum. Instead, he issued a warning to current AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR, in a post-match interview on AEW's social media following Saturday's show.

"Dax, Cash, be very careful what you do with those championship belts, be very careful where you wave them," he said. "See, you wave them in front of our faces and they're mighty tantalizing. Everything we touch, everything I touch turns to gold and if I want to touch, if we want to touch, if Bullet Club Gold wants to touch the AEW tag team division it will turn into gold for the Bang Bang Gang."

White went on to warn them that this situation will end with FTR lying down looking up to the sky while the "Bang Bang Gang" hold their guns up high, clearly setting their sights on the titles. This Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" will see new number one contenders crowned for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a Blind Eliminator Tournament, but it remains to be seen whether or not Bullet Club Gold will be involved in that match.

FTR weren't the only people White was vocal about, though, as he also took a shot at their friend CM Punk. The two men have been rumored to feud against each other, and White's comments teased the possibility of a potential rivalry coming to fruition.

"Finally, you got your moment with the catalyst of professional wrestling," White said. "I still haven't gotten that thank you from you for having the stage to return to in the first place."

