Sareee & KAIRI To Team Together For First Time Ever

For the likes of Sareee and KAIRI (known as Sarray and Kairi Sane in WWE, respectively), their time with the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion overlapped ever so slightly. Now that the two wrestlers are back performing in Japan, though, the pair are set to make history. On August 4, they will team up for the first time ever. Furthermore, Sareee put out a tweet to promote "Chapter II" of "Sareee-ISM."

"Today, at the press conference held at the Inoki Genki Factory, Sareee made the announcement!" she began.

"Surprisingly, KAIRI was there !! Finally, the day when two former WWE members will form a tag in the ring will come true !!"

Sareee and KAIRI are decorated champions in Japan, with the former being a two-time World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana World Champion. Meanwhile, the latter has the distinction of being the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion. However, between the two, only KAIRI wound up tasting success in WWE. During her five-year stint, she won the Mae Young Classic in 2017, became "WWE NXT" Women's Champion, and reigned as a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Asuka.

After a rather uneventful three years in WWE, Sareee returned to Japan last month only to lose to Chihiro Hashimoto in a battle lasting nearly 24 minutes. That said, she's won both of her singles matches since, picking up victories over Chi Chi and Riko Kawahata this month. KAIRI, meanwhile, has lost two separate titles in her previous five matches. She dropped the IWGP Women's Champion to Mercedes Mone at NJPW Battle in the Valley in February and lost the Artist of Stardom Championship alongside Natsupoi and Saori Anou last montH.