Ethan Page Says Childhood Dreams Are Coming True In AEW & It's Making Him Miserable
"All Ego" Ethan Page has recently found himself stuck in the employ of Matt Hardy on AEW programming, which includes working with both Matt and Jeff Hardy. The Hardys have been enduring icons of pro wrestling since their debut in the '90s, and it's undoubtedly the dream of many young stars to get to work with the Hardys.
However, in a recent interview with "Vibe 105 Sports," Page got to answer whether this really is a childhood dream come true.
"There's two answers to that question. One, there's the part of me that would say, 'Yeah, of course, because I'm going to be one of the best ever,' and then there's the other part of me that would be like, 'Wait, really like those guys? The Hardy Boys? Like these action figures that I'm playing with right now? Weird.' It would blow my mind," he said.
Page stated that some AEW wrestlers thought it was cool that Jeff Hardy gave him arm sleeves, but also stated how his dreams coming true are making him miserable.
"Here's another one too, Jeff Hardy personally made me those arm sleeves that they forced me to wear on 'Rampage' this past week, and there were wrestlers that saw him give them to me. I was annoyed but they were all like, 'Whoa, this is so cool.' Yes, there's part of it that is, of course, incredible and I'm very grateful. But I don't need another man telling me to pull some sleeves up and look like a jackass. This is where it's a double-edged sword here, like, yes, childhood dreams are coming true, but also they're making me miserable," said the former Impact World Tag Team Champion.
The Nicer Hardy
Ethan Page's current on-screen situation in AEW came about after a prolonged feud with Matt Hardy, where Page was initially in possession of Matt's contract. Ultimately, Matt, along with Jeff and Hook, won Page's contract at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.
While speaking on whether he would like to take out his frustrations on either of the Hardy brothers, Page had a clear preference.
"Matt, for sure, Matt. I mean, I'm kind of indifferent to Jeff. He's kind of ... he's been very complimentary actually. He made me those armbands actually, he hasn't really done anything mean to me at all. His brother made him fight me, and that's the only reason why he Swantoned me. It's not really like he wants to be mean to me, and I was a d*** to Matt, so I understand why he acts the way he acts, but if I was to punch anybody it would be Matt," he said.
"I would say [Jeff's] nicer to me than Matt, but also Matt is not really mean. I don't know, don't make me say nice things about these guys. The more I talk about it, the less I hate them, and I don't want that," said the AEW star.