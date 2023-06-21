Ethan Page Says Childhood Dreams Are Coming True In AEW & It's Making Him Miserable

"All Ego" Ethan Page has recently found himself stuck in the employ of Matt Hardy on AEW programming, which includes working with both Matt and Jeff Hardy. The Hardys have been enduring icons of pro wrestling since their debut in the '90s, and it's undoubtedly the dream of many young stars to get to work with the Hardys.

However, in a recent interview with "Vibe 105 Sports," Page got to answer whether this really is a childhood dream come true.

"There's two answers to that question. One, there's the part of me that would say, 'Yeah, of course, because I'm going to be one of the best ever,' and then there's the other part of me that would be like, 'Wait, really like those guys? The Hardy Boys? Like these action figures that I'm playing with right now? Weird.' It would blow my mind," he said.

Page stated that some AEW wrestlers thought it was cool that Jeff Hardy gave him arm sleeves, but also stated how his dreams coming true are making him miserable.

"Here's another one too, Jeff Hardy personally made me those arm sleeves that they forced me to wear on 'Rampage' this past week, and there were wrestlers that saw him give them to me. I was annoyed but they were all like, 'Whoa, this is so cool.' Yes, there's part of it that is, of course, incredible and I'm very grateful. But I don't need another man telling me to pull some sleeves up and look like a jackass. This is where it's a double-edged sword here, like, yes, childhood dreams are coming true, but also they're making me miserable," said the former Impact World Tag Team Champion.