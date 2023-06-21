Referee Nick Patrick On Facing A One-Armed Chris Jericho In WCW Match

Former WWE and WCW referee Nick Patrick took part in a wide range of memorable wrestling moments over the years, from joining the NWO as their referee of choice to wrestling a match against Chris Jericho while the star had one arm tied behind his back. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Patrick recalled his experience in the ring with Jericho.

"Oh man, that was a blast," Patrick said. "They came to me and asked me if I wanted to do that match, and I said yeah. I got to know Chris, and went to a concert with him, and we talked. He constructed the whole thing, man, and I knew from very early on that he was going to be a big star. It was just a matter of being in the right place at the right time and giving him a chance. But he [came] up with all of that. The only thing I [came] up with was him slamming me off the top at the end to set up the kick. The rest was him." Patrick was right that Jericho was destined for stardom, but the referee recalled a humble experience with the future world champion.