Update On Ticket Sales Following Saturday's AEW Collision Premiere

It was reported last week that All Elite Wrestling had been struggling to shift tickets for upcoming live episodes of "AEW Collision" in Canada and the United States. The premiere broadcast of "Collision" took place this past Saturday night, and now an update has been provided regarding ticket sales across the board.

"AEW has picked up on ticket sales, though, in a lot of markets since Saturday," Dave Meltzer said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show. "'Collision' and 'Dynamite.' You know what? It sometimes only takes a big angle, and people think there's a big angle. The problem is there may not be a big angle. But I think people think that there is because if you watch the TV, you'd probably come to the conclusion that there is.

"So yeah, ticket sales are up for several of the shows. Some of the Canadian shows are also having to do with lowering ticket prices. Hamilton and Toronto both lowered prices. I think they were doing four packs, where you could get four tickets for, like, 16.50 each. So that sold a decent amount of tickets. Toronto's still down, but it's for Saturday, but it's over three thousand, so it's not horrible. If they get to four, I would say, based on what they've been doing, I would say that's okay. If it's at 2,500 or 3,000, I wouldn't call that good. Chicago might sell out Wednesday night, though."

The debut episode of "Collision" saw CM Punk return to the promotion for the first time since the All Out pay-per-view last September. It has been reported that Punk may appear on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

