Kevin Nash Had A Different Vision For What The NWO Should Have Become

Even all these years after its demise, the NWO is still a topic of regular conversation among wrestling fans, and those involved in the stable, including Kevin Nash, continue to answer questions about it.

That was the case yet again on the latest episode of Nash's "Kliq This" podcast, where one of its co-founders fielded an inquiry about how the NWO storyline should've ended. Nash would've changed a few things.

"It was never done how I always envisioned it," Nash said. "I always envisioned that, once we took over, that it would become 'NWO Nitro.' It was no longer going to be WCW, it would be NWO."

The nWo would, in fact, briefly take control of "WCW Monday Nitro" in late 1997, in a failed attempt to launch "NWO Monday Nitro" in opposition of "WCW Thunder." The idea would quickly flame out. The already-large stable then fractured, with "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan remaining in charge of the NWO Black and White, and Nash spinning off with the NWO Wolfpac – something Nash regrets with hindsight.

"If we knew then what we knew now ... We would take over, and slowly the WCW, like Sting, Dallas, and those guys, would be like the Revolutionary War, and slowly they would try to take back over the Turner product," Nash said. "It would've gone back to WCW, and then everybody would be ... hopefully, in a perfect world, we could've had 'The Larry Sanders Show.'

"We could've shot that differently, created worlds, done everything the way I had envisioned. But I didn't ... I was one person with a vision. It wasn't like I was Bob Ross. I didn't f***ing get to make little trees and houses and sh*t. I just did pretty much did what everybody else wanted to do."

