Bron Breakker On Being Primed To Challenge The Standard Seth Rollins Has Set In WWE

Tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" will mark the first night of a two-part "Gold Rush" special featuring several major matches. Headlining this week will be Seth Rollins defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. Ahead of the bout, Breakker spoke to Peter Rosenberg of "Cheap Heat" about the pressure.

"Yeah, I can't wait," Breakker said. "This is the biggest match of my life, biggest moment of my life. The stakes can't get any higher than they are."

After confirming that he's never been in the ring with Rollins in any capacity, Breaker stated, "He's the best in the world right now, in my opinion. He's the standard, he's the top, and I want to know what it's like to go against the best. I want to know what it's like to be in the ring and be in a fight with Seth Rollins. That's my next challenge. I'm a two-time 'NXT' Champion. I've beaten everybody. I think it's just time for me to have that challenge."

Throughout his two "NXT" title reigns, Breakker has indeed outlasted over a dozen roster members. With that stat in mind, he's ready to conquer the man who's been on top for a decade.

"I think Tuesday night is going to be my moment," Breakker added. "Because Seth Rollins is, like you said, the best in the world. He's the best going today. He's done everything. He's been on top for 10 years. So if you look at it, nobody thinks I can beat him. All the experts and everybody else, nobody thinks I can beat Seth. And that's the beauty of it because that's what's going to drive me... I love it because I'm going to take it from everybody on Tuesday night."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.