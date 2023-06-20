Seth Rollins Sizes Up Bron Breakker Ahead Of NXT Gold Rush Match

Tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" is set to include one of the biggest matches in the brand's history, as Seth Rollins returns to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. Ahead of their match, Rollins spoke to the New York Post on a variety of topics, including whether or not he believes Breakker is ready to join the company's main roster.

"There is nothing you can do down there that's gonna prepare you for the experience of being on the road with WWE full-time," Rollins said. "It's just a different animal. From everything I've seen performance-wise, Bron's as ready as he's gonna get. And his time will come. Everybody's time will come." The WWE star also revealed some praise he recently shared with Breakker leading up to their match tonight.

"I was as anxious as anybody when I was down there in NXT," Rollins continued. "I told Bron this on Tuesday — 'I've been in your shoes. You want to make noise. You want to be the guy and I like that.' We need that passion and we need that hunger to continue to push the business forward. I'm excited to go and give him the test of his life and see what he throws back at me. I'm excited to see how ready he really is."

In addition to Rollins vs. Breakker, tonight's "NXT" will include a Triple Threat tag team match to decide a new pair of number one contenders for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship. Additionally, Wes Lee will defend the WWE North American Championship against Tyler Bate with Mustafa Ali acting as a special guest referee.