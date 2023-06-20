Mickie James Files New Trademark For Potential Training Venture

Mickie James has been on the shelf since March, recovering from an injury. But it doesn't seem long before she's back in action, and judging from a recent trademark filed by James, she may be exploring options as to what she'll be doing after hanging up her wrestling boots.

Last Thursday, James filed to trademark "Mickie James Masterclass" in Tennessee for "educational services, namely, providing courses, workshops, and mentorship in the fields of professional wrestling character development, technical training, and promotional strategies."

While James hasn't spoken publicly about this yet, the "Mickie James Masterclass" name suggests that she could soon attempt to open up her own wrestling school. James has experience in training wrestlers in the past, having served as head trainer at Ground Xero Wrestling Training Academy in Virginia back in 2015.

Prior to her injury, James had been positioned as the Impact Knockouts Champion. She captured the title for her fifth time in January in the culmination of an angle called "The Last Rodeo." Had James been unable to win the Knockouts Title, she would have retired. Knowing her career is closer to the end than the beginning, her "Masterclass" may be her plan to transition to life outside the ring while still remaining a cog in the wrestling machine.