Why Jeff Jarrett Says AEW Collision Debut 'Knocked Things Out Of The Park'

AEW officially premiered its third televised wrestling show titled "Collision" on Saturday, June 17. The episode featured the return of CM Punk in the opening segment and was headlined by Punk and FTR defeating Juice Robinson, Jay White, and Samoa Joe.

During a recent installment of "My World," AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett had nothing but nice things to say about the premiere of "Collision" by first praising the way the set looked in person.

"When there's a new show and a new set — and man, it did look off the charts good," Jarrett said. "I think it looked more impressive there in the building. Yes, it looked great on TV, but live, it was just unbelievably awesome, and the vibe in the United Center, one of my favorite venues of all time."

From there, Jarrett went on point out that the competitive level in AEW has now risen with two live, weekly shows on their plate.

"Yes, we're scripted entertainment, but something that was real in the air that I love in professional wrestling is the competitive juices have turned up a notch in AEW," Jarrett noted. "I think that is an absolute great thing. I'm not talking about any one thing. When you have two hours on Wednesday night and two hours on Saturday night, there's a bit of a competitive nature within the brand, and I think the old saying 'a rising tide lifts all ships,' I think it's going to help both shows, I'll just say that."

Jarrett concluded, "I am so excited for 'Collision' to get off the ground and keep on rolling. You don't always bat a thousand, but out of the gate, I thought 'Collision' knocked it out of the park."

