Edris Enofe & Malik Blade Earn Shot At WWE NXT Tag Team Titles

New number one contenders for the "NXT" Tag Team Titles were revealed during the "NXT" special, Gold Rush. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated the tandem of Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs and the newly formed duo of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger to become Gallus' next opponents. Wolfgang and Mark Coffey have been the "NXT" Tag Team Champions since February and their last title defense was against the Creed Brothers on May 28 at "NXT" Background.

Enofe and Blade will get their title shot on next week's episode of "NXT." It will be the second part of the two-week Gold Rush special. Just last Tuesday, on the June 13 episode of "NXT," the two faced each other in singles action. Blade got the win over his tag team partner with a roll-up.

The two have teamed together off and on for a while. They were part of the 2022 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, making it to the semifinals. One of the last times that Enofe and Blade received a shot at the "NXT" Tag Team Championship was back on the October 25, 2022 episode of "NXT," where they faced then-champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson).