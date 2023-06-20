Finn Balor Returns To WWE NXT To Attack Seth Rollins

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor has blown over from "WWE Raw" to "NXT." After Rollins successfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker during week one of the "NXT" Gold Rush special, Rollins didn't get much time to celebrate. Balor came out and viciously attacked him. It was the second attack this week, although this time, "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came out to save Rollins.

The attack also marked Balor's return to the developmental brand. The last time that The Judgment Day member was on "NXT" was in 2021. His last match was against then-"NXT" Champion Karrion Kross on the May 25, 2021 episode. A month before that, Kross had won the title from Balor, who had held it for a total of 212 days.

In just a few weeks, Rollins will be defending his title against Balor at WWE's Money in the Bank event at London, England's O2 Arena. The match was made official on the June 12 episode of "Raw" after Rollins agreed to it. A week before that, on June 5, Rollins defended his title against another Judgment Day member: Damian Priest. Balor Inadvertently cost Priest the title match after he was asked not to interfere. In the end, Priest will be part of the men's Money in the Bank match, where if he wins, he gets a future title shot.