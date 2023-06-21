Bully Ray Likens CM Punk & The Elite To Two ECW Wrestlers With Real-Life Drama

As much as fans wanted to see it happen on the debut episode of "AEW Collision," CM Punk did not come face-to-face with The Elite in the middle of the ring. Instead, the "Second City Saint" only made a reference to The Young Bucks and bragged about how much the divisive head of Warner Bros. Discovery likes him in a promo to kick off the show.

But according to Bully Ray, if this whole situation had played out in ECW back in the day, Paul Heyman would have immediately turned the "Brawl Out" fallout into a storyline by putting Punk in the ring with Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega, or the whole gang, which is something that the "Mad Scientist of Extreme" did often.

On "Busted Open Radio," the WWE Hall of Famer and Tommy Dreamer reminisced about how many real-life rivalries ended up in the ring. While briefly touching on Dreamer's epic rivalry with Raven, they focused on the tumultuous relationship between Taz and Sabu. It all started in the early '90s when the "Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-defying Maniac" no-showed an ECW event to take a booking in Japan.

After a public firing from Heyman, Sabu resigned in 1995 and the "Human Suplex Machine" was furious because his former tag partner left the company high and dry. The grudge spilled out from the locker room and into the squared circle a number of times after that, most famously in 1997 at ECW's first pay-per-view, Barely Legal. But if both men weren't professionals, things could have come unglued well before that.