Tony Schiavone On Getting Scissored During AEW Collision Premiere

The debut episode of "AEW Collision" contained a multitude of memorable moments. The United Center in Chicago, IL hosted the second coming of CM Punk, saw the crowning of a new TNT Champion, and witnessed a barn burner of a match between House of Black's Buddy Matthews and a returning Andrade El Idolo.

But for Tony Schiavone, his highlight of the night involved The Acclaimed. On the latest episode of "What Happened When," featuring special guest Eddie Kingston, the fan-favorite commentator told host Conrad Thompson that he was ecstatic to be included in a scissoring session with "Platinum" Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn.

However, he wasn't expecting to be part of the festivities until it actually happened.

"My favorite part was being able to do the scissor," said the legendary announcer. "And I really didn't [know it would happen]. We had talked about that earlier, about how we were going to do the interview and everything. I just thought they were going to scissor. I didn't really know it was going to be me, so that was a surprise to me. So yeah, that was a lot of fun. Boy, they get a hell of a response from the fans!"

As more and more fans flood arenas with shirts, hats, signs, and potentially the most iconic foam fingers in the business, the team's catchphrase, "everyone loves The Acclaimed," is proving to be a fact. And clearly when they say "everyone," that also encompasses the lovable Schiavone, who is acclaimed in his own right as a play-by-play analyst, podcaster, and senior producer.