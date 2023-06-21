The Elite WIll Reportedly Appear In Pre-Taped Segments On AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will reportedly be appearing in pre-taped segments on "AEW Dynamite" this evening, according to PWInsider.

The report suggests that The Elite's absence is a "smart choice" due to tonight's broadcast taking place in Chicago, Illinois, following CM Punk's return to the promotion during the premiere episode of "AEW Collision" this past Saturday night. Omega and The Bucks – Matt and Nick Jackson — have reported animosity with Punk after the Chicago-born wrestler criticized them during the All Out post-show media scrum last September, which allegedly led to a backstage skirmish. All four wrestlers reportedly have non-disclosure agreements in place.

Punk returned to AEW this past weekend for the first time since the All Out pay-per-view last year. The two-time AEW World Champion — who had been out injured with a torn triceps — seemingly referenced The Young Bucks during his comeback promo. He said, "You know what David Zasloff calls me? 'One Bill Phil.' That's because I'm the one true genuine article in a business full of counterfeit bucks."

In the main event of "Collision," Punk successfully teamed up with reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood against current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson.

The Elite's most recent on-screen appearance came on last week's episode of "Dynamite," where The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page tasted defeat in a match against Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. During the post-match chaos, which saw Eddie Kingston return and attack the BCC, Kenny Omega was ambushed by Will Ospreay — Omega and Ospreay will collide for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this weekend.