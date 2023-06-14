Will Ospreay Attacks Kenny Omega On AEW Dynamite, Will Wrestle On Rampage

Will Ospreay is back on U.S. soil and wasted little time in taking aim at Kenny Omega.

The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star was the final surprise reveal during the frenetic final minutes of Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite." In a wild melee following the show's main event, Omega struck Konosuke Takeshita with a V-Trigger. That was the moment when Ospreay slid into the ring and took down Omega with a hook kick. That was followed by Ospreay's Stormbreaker finisher, bookended by a pair of Hidden Blades as "Dynamite" went off the air.

AEW President Tony Khan then confirmed to the live fans in attendance in Washington, D.C. that Ospreay would wrestle in a match that will be shown on Friday night's episode of "Rampage." It'll be Ospreay teaming with his United Empire cohorts Jeff Cobb and Kyle Fletcher against Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.

Ospreay will challenge Omega for the IWGP United States Championship at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view coming up on Sunday, June 25. It is a highly-anticipated rematch after Omega took the title from Ospreay on January 4 at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo, Japan. Ospreay earned the title shot by defeating Lance Archer at NJPW's Dominion event earlier this month.