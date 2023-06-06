Will Ospreay Wants Revenge On Kenny Omega After Being "Embarrassed" At Tokyo Dome

Will Ospreay is more determined than ever to avenge his Wrestle Kingdom 17 loss to Kenny Omega. Ospreay had some choice words for Omega during Tuesday's Forbidden Door 2 presser, where it was announced that he would be challenging "The Best Bout Machine" for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming AEW x NJPW crossover event.

Ospreay explained why he had no intention of being "embarrassed" again by Omega when they lock horns on June 25.

'What people need to understand is what this match actually means to me," Ospreay said via video message. "At the Tokyo Dome, I got embarrassed, humiliated, by the returning prodigal son. You have no idea what that did to me. My family was at home watching me be desecrated by you, bruv."

"So, now, I have to repay the favor," Ospreay continued. "Do you know what this is about? This is about redemption, bruv, this is about revenge. In Toronto, your home country, home soil, I'm going to do to you exactly what you did to me. This is f—ing personal, bruv."

Ospreay earned the right to challenge for Omega's title with a win over Lance Archer at Sunday's NJPW Dominion.

With Forbidden Door 2 less than a month away, fans can likely expect AEW and NJPW wrestlers to crossover back and forth between shows, as the promotions build up their pay-per-view card. The first of those crossovers happened at Dominion where Bryan Danielson challenged Kazuchika Okada to a match at Forbidden Door 2. The match was subsequently confirmed at Sunday's presser. As such, it wouldn't be shocking to see Ospreay appear on an upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite" to confront his arch nemesis, Omega, ahead of their big showdown. Ospreay last appeared on AEW programming last August as part of a tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. In the semi-final of that tourney, The Elite defeated United Empire to advance to the finals at All Out 2022, where they defeated "Hangman" Adam Page and The Dark Order to be crowned inaugural champions.