Vic Joseph Explains 'Candy Stash' At WWE NXT Announce Desk

Tuesday's "Gold Rush" edition of "WWE NXT" concluded with Seth Rollins successfully defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. During their match, there was a moment where they cleared the announcer's desk so that Rollins could hit an elbow drop on Breakker. As the desk was being cleared off, fans noticed a small container of candy was sitting near lead announcer Vic Joseph.

Seeing as though he was receiving tons of questions regarding the candy stash, Joseph took to Twitter to reveal why he had it.

He tweeted, "LOT of questions about my candy stash at the #WWENXT desk – @WWEGraves can confirm – I almost passed out calling an event – Graves had to wave down someone to bring me food – from that moment I always had candy at the desk – it will be refilled for #NXTGoldRush next week!!"

Simply put, Joseph needs something to spike his blood sugar now and then. One could imagine that television taping days are busy and eating food may become an afterthought. Joseph isn't the only one who gets hungry at the desk, though, as WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was spotted ordering TGI Fridays off of DoorDash at the end of a taping in May.

Joseph has been with WWE since 2017 and has called matches for every show WWE has had to offer in that time including "WWE 205 Live," "WWE Raw," and now "NXT," which has been his home since August 2020. The 37-year-old recently stated that his biggest goal is to call a WrestleMania main event one day.