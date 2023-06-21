AEW Dynamite Preview 6/21: Bryan Danielson To Call Out Kazuchika Okada & More

The final episode of "AEW Dynamite" before this weekend's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view takes place tonight at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Several matches and segments are penciled in for this evening's broadcast, including Bryan Danielson calling out Kazuchika Okada. The Blackpool Combat Club member is set to face the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion on Sunday night at Forbidden Door.

Additionally, Eddie Kingston will address the AEW fans following his surprise return last week, which saw the current Ring of Honor talent attack the BCC, seemingly siding with The Elite in their ongoing war with the stable. Also, Adam Cole is set to discuss his feud with reigning AEW World Champion MJF.

This evening's in-ring action will see Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki battle Action Andretti, Darius Martin, and AR FOX in a trios match. Also, Matt and Jeff Hardy take on Austin and Colten Gunn in a tag team bout, current AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy teams up with reigning ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata against Daniel Garcia and current NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., and Jeff Jarrett and Mark Briscoe collide in a Concession Stand Brawl.

The AEW TBS Championship will also be on the line tonight when Kris Statlander goes up against Taya Valkyrie in an open challenge. And finally, the draw for the Blind Eliminator Tournament — which will determine the next challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Championship — will take place.