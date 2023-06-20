Bryan Danielson To Address Kazuchika Okada On AEW Dynamite Before Forbidden Door 2023

We're mere days away from Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada going one-on-one at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. But before they meet in the ring to fight for bragging rights as the best in the world, the two will come face to face tomorrow night on "AEW Dynamite." Earlier this afternoon, Tony Khan announced that Danielson would "call out" Okada in Chicago on Wednesday night.

TOMORROW at

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, @bryandanielson will call out @rainmakerXokada live on TBS, ahead of the historic Okada vs Danielson Dream Match at #ForbiddenDoor on PPV THIS SUNDAY! Don't miss Wednesday Night Dynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork at

8pm ET/ 7pm CT

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Msh8upd47b — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 20, 2023

The stage for Okada vs. Danielson was set back at NJPW Dominion earlier this month when Danielson challenged Okada to a match. Okada would accept the challenge days later at a press conference. With Danielson's challenge issued via video, Wednesday's meeting — should Okada answer Danielson's call — will be the first time the two have ever stood across from each other inside the squared circle.

Danielson vs. Okada is just one of four big matches announced for Forbidden Door, including "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry challenging SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, MJF defending the AEW World Title against Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for Omena's IWGP United States Championship.

In addition to Danielson's callout of Okada, tomorrow's "Dynamite" will feature a Blind Eliminator tag team tournament, The Hardys vs. The Gunns, Kris Statlander defending the TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie, and Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata taking on Daniel Garcia and Zack Sabre Jr., in a match that may have Forbidden Door ramifications.