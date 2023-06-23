Will Ospreay Talks Motivation For Forbidden Door 2023 Rematch With Kenny Omega

Will Ospreay is out for revenge, and he wants it on Kenny Omega's home turf.

2023 kicked off with New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17, which featured Omega defeating Ospreay to win his second IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Now, the two are set to clash in a rematch in one of the marquee bouts at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday in Toronto. During a recent interview posted to NJPW's YouTube, Ospreay revealed what his motivation is going into Sunday.

"What do you think my mindset's going to be? I just need revenge, man," Ospreay said. "I wanna make him feel the exact same thing he made me feel. That Tokyo Dome was fully behind me because they saw all the things that I went through in the pandemic. I sacrificed so much, so now I want him to feel the same thing. I've got to do it on home territory. I've got to do it at Forbidden Door in Toronto. I've got to do it in front of Canada."

To make matters worse for Ospreay, he can't stand Canada. He continued, "I f****** can't stand Canada anyway, do you know what I mean? I grew up around nasty, horrible people... Bret Hart's especially one that just moans all the time, do you know what I mean? Just got nothing nice to say about wrestling. Well, why do you want to be around that guy? I just can't stand Canada. It's going to be very satisfying going into that alien territory and just whooping [Omega] in front of everyone."

Ospreay earned the rematch by winning a small tournament. He outlasted Hiroshi Tanahashi in the semi-finals before defeating Lance Archer to officially secure his title match at Forbidden Door.

