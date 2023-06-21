Mickie James Explains Why Dana Brooke Shouldn't Be In WWE NXT

Recent weeks have seen WWE star Dana Brooke make a return to the NXT brand, with Brooke competing as recently as last night's episode. Fan reactions to Brooke's NXT return, both live and online, have been largely negative. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," co-host Mickie James explained that she feels the company is doing a disservice to Brooke's talents with her current role on the show.

"I felt like Dana Brooke was the wrong choice to send to NXT in the first place," James said. "It's one thing when you send a Seth Rollins or you send [Natalya] back, because they have the respect and they're workhorses, you know what I mean? Dana was taught [the] WWE style system, and now there's this whole new generation of that same kind of system, but more elaborate." James pointed out that Brooke came from a gymnastics and fitness background, and had to learn wrestling in the style that WWE was teaching at the time she came in.

"That audience never really truly respected Dana when she was down there before, and then that's one of the reasons why they moved her up to the main roster," James continued. "I love Dana. I've worked with Dana. I think she's a fabulous person. I think she really has tried really, really hard, in the last couple of years especially, to be more respected for her in-ring work and for her ability."