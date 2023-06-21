Ricochet On What Sets Him Apart In WWE

Being able to stand out in the world of professional wrestling is crucial, but something that is also becoming harder. Finding a unique character is getting tougher, while wrestlers are displaying even more in-ring quality, but that hasn't stopped Ricochet.

"I stand out because the younger generations are just stealing all my stuff," Ricochet told SPORF. Ricochet pointed out that stealing people's stuff is exactly what his generation did, so he's okay with it. He claims people from his time took moves from AJ Styles and Evan Bourne, admitting that the tucked moonsault from Bourne is what everyone else does now. However, the former Intercontinental Champion does believe he has a certain quality that allows him to stand out amongst the pack.

"But the way Ricochet really stands out, and take this however you will take this, but the way Ricochet stands out is he just does it better than everybody else," he said. "Whether it's a crossbody, whether it's a super kick, a moonsault, a dropkick, Ricochet just does it better than everyone else, so that's how Ricochet stands out." Ricochet noted that it is hard to stand out now, but he believes that he has an 'it' factor, which is something that he attempts to show every time he steps in the ring. "You've got to have that to stand out in this wrestling world. And you've got to be adaptable. Ricochet adapts his style to whoever he's in the ring with," he continued. "The difference with Ricochet is, like on Men In Black when he says 'You know the difference between you and me? I make it look good.' That's the difference."

