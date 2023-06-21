Impact Wrestling To Air On DAZN In The UK & Ireland

For at least a few years after Impact Wrestling's business started rolling downhill in the United States under its previous ownership, the United Kingdom was like a different world. Even as late as early 2016, when the company was barely hanging on at home, they were still running large arenas with sizable, hot crowds, a complete 180 from the experience fans got most weeks when TV was taped on a soundstage at Universal Studios in Orlando. For the last few years, though, Impact has not had a traditional TV home in the UK, but that's finally changed.

Impact and streaming service DAZN announced in a joint press release that effective immediately, the flagship Impact TV show will air Friday nights at 11 p.m. local time on DAZN HD 1, DAZN's traditional linear channel on the Sky UK satellite service. Impact programming had been available in the UK via the streaming version of DAZN since November, but the March 23 launch of DAZN HD 1 on Sky UK's channel 429 opened the door for Impact to land somewhere with a bigger footprint.

"The UK fans have been among the most dedicated and passionate Impact Wrestling fans throughout our history. They have been clamoring for a return of Impact programming to TV, so we are very pleased to be on such an outstanding TV outlet as Sky UK via DAZN 1 HD," Impact President Scott D'Amore said in the release. "We thank our partner, DAZN, and look forward [to] bringing IMPACT Wrestling live to the UK very soon." Under its current ownership, Impact has only been to the UK once, for an Impact Wrestling vs. The UK special on Twitch in September 2018. The last proper Impact tour of the UK was way back in January 2016.