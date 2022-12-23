Backstage Update On The Relationship Between AEW & DAZN

2023 looks to be yet another year of growth for All Elite Wrestling. As of late, the company signed Michael Mansury as a new Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. Additionally, AEW's televised shows "Dynamite" and "Rampage" are expected to debut aesthetic changes during the first episodes of the new year. Those changes are coming just in time for potential international expansion as AEW programming could be headed to DAZN in select countries soon.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" that DAZN recently released information regarding combat sports properties that they will be offering in 2023, and AEW's logo was included. An official announcement is expected to be made after the holidays, however it was supposed to remain a secret until then. Despite that, AEW programming can be found on DAZN in select places already.

As of now, it is expected that AEW programming will air on DAZN in countries where AEW doesn't currently have television deals. Spain and Brazil are said to be two of the biggest countries where this would take place. Meltzer pointed out that he's not sure about Japan as AEW currently airs on New Japan World. Additionally, a "different deal that hasn't been closed" yet is being worked on for AEW programming to air in Mexico, Central America, and a majority of South America after the company dropped Space in Latin America.

Wrestlenomics previously reported this fall that AEW was in talks with DAZN to possibly air their programming in the United Kingdom. The streaming platform has been home to major boxing events and has a history with carrying wrestling programming. Recently, DAZN and IMPACT Wrestling announced a deal that would bring IMPACT content to over 170 countries.