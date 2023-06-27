Don Callis Compares First Impression Of Kenny Omega In-Ring To Wrestling Legend

While they may be enemies now in AEW, there's little question that Don Callis has been very instrumental in both Kenny Omega's career and life, having first met Omega while training with Omega's uncle, The Golden Sheik. According to Callis however, he's had an even bigger impact on Omega than previously thought. On "Talk is Jericho," Callis talked about meeting Omega as a child, and Omega's early career as a youth hockey player. He then revealed that he helped orchestrate Omega abandoning hockey, in favor of pursuing wrestling.

"It was actually me that pulled him out of hockey, because his dad's a hockey fan," Callis said. "And I said 'No. We need to pull him out of hockey and let him focus on wrestling.' So I had a hand in ... I don't like to get my hands dirty with things like training and wrestling holds, but I think I guided Kenny with the sort of advice that you can only get from someone on our level." As for when Callis knew it was time for Omega to abandon hockey for wrestling, he claims it occurred when Omega stepped into the ring at the Winnpieg Wrestling Club as a teenager, leading to Callis comparing him to a Japanese legend.

"He got in the ring, and ... he wasn't trained, but he had been watching so much wrestling," Callis said. "He started rolling around and running the ropes, and what I noticed ... the first words out of my mouth, I said 'Jesus. He's like Mutoh...' What I meant by that was, remember Mutoh in WCW, that explosion? Zero to 60, like 'Boom!' The suddenness. Kenny had that at, like, 14."



