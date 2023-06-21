Ric Flair Likens Logan Paul To Shane McMahon As WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Looms

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has seen many wrestlers come and go and thinks WWE is putting some exciting ingredients together for the upcoming men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

"[Logan Paul] reminds me of Shane McMahon," Ric Flair told his "To Be The Man" co-host Conrad Thompson. "He's not afraid of anything!"

Flair believes that the YouTube star will contribute greatly to the match. The former world champion knows from experience how tough ladder matches can be, having competed in the 2006 Money in the Bank match. Flair says the ladder match is a tricky stipulation due to the ever-increasing risks that wrestlers take.

"After watching Jeff Hardy and Edge ... I can remember that spear to this day," Flair recounted. "It's like Mick Foley going through the cage and landing on the back of his head. There's just some bumps you never forget."

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer is adamant that Paul will deliver a memorable performance. Paul announced himself for the match on Monday, despite not taking part in any qualifying matches as his six opponents did. Paul will face L.A. Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Butch, Damien Priest, and Santos Escobar in the titular match at the Money in the Bank event at London, England's O2 Arena on July 1. Knight warned that the YouTuber should stay away from the match, saying it would be a "mistake" for him to interject himself but Paul did not heed that advice.

