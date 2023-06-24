AEW's Kenny Omega On The Idea Of Returning To Japan To Wrestle

Ahead of his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship defense against Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this weekend, Kenny Omega downplayed the idea of wrestling in Japan again anytime soon, saying the challenger would be wise to approach their upcoming matchup with a sense of urgency.

"This is probably gonna be his last chance to win his belt back," Omega told TSN's Jay Onrait. "And if he doesn't, I really have no obligation to go back to Japan either, as much as I'd like to."

Omega, who defeated Ospreay for the title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, was quick to note that his opponent would have to evolve from their previous encounter, now facing the champion in his home country.

"Will has to step up his game," said Omega. "He has to show something different than what he showed at Tokyo Dome, because now we're in Canada."

At least one pundit has already noticed a new level in Ospreay's showings of late, with Bully Ray detailing on "Busted Open Radio" a difference in his intensity, both in the ring and on the microphone. A confident and ferocious Ospreay would go a long way toward making his latest battle with Omega a potential show-stealer.