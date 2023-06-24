AEW's Kenny Omega On The Idea Of Returning To Japan To Wrestle
Ahead of his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship defense against Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this weekend, Kenny Omega downplayed the idea of wrestling in Japan again anytime soon, saying the challenger would be wise to approach their upcoming matchup with a sense of urgency.
"This is probably gonna be his last chance to win his belt back," Omega told TSN's Jay Onrait. "And if he doesn't, I really have no obligation to go back to Japan either, as much as I'd like to."
Omega, who defeated Ospreay for the title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, was quick to note that his opponent would have to evolve from their previous encounter, now facing the champion in his home country.
"Will has to step up his game," said Omega. "He has to show something different than what he showed at Tokyo Dome, because now we're in Canada."
At least one pundit has already noticed a new level in Ospreay's showings of late, with Bully Ray detailing on "Busted Open Radio" a difference in his intensity, both in the ring and on the microphone. A confident and ferocious Ospreay would go a long way toward making his latest battle with Omega a potential show-stealer.
Omega still considers himself the best
Ahead of the match, Omega doesn't seem to be lacking in confidence either, highlighting the impact he has made across the globe throughout his career.
"I still believe, deep down, that I'm probably the best wrestler and best representative, on a worldwide scale, for professional wrestling," he said.
Ospreay recently cited the pressure of being the flag-bearer for NJPW, as opposed to just focusing on defeating Omega, as a major reason for his Wrestle Kingdom loss. Still, with no return to Japan in the immediate future, Omega made it clear that, in his opinion, the pressure in this match should remain on his opponent.
"[NJPW] may just lose one of their most prized possessions for an undisclosed amount of time," Omega said. "So it's a very big match for Will."
