Why Bully Ray Is Looking Forward To Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay At Forbidden Door 2023

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is coming up fast, and one of the biggest matches on the card will feature two bitter rivals in a rematch from Wrestle Kingdom: Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Impact star Bully Ray explained why he's excited for the bout, and what he hopes to see from it.

"The one that I'm truly looking forward to is Omega and Ospreay," Bully said. "I think we're seeing a different version of Will Ospreay. Will came to the ring last night, took Kenny's head off, and then stalked him. He took his time. Every little thing Will Ospreay did last night meant something. This wasn't the Will Ospreay spot guy from 10 years ago. This was a guy that has evolved, and has learned how to take his time, how to milk things, how to give good facials and make them matter."

Bully then described a promo Ospreay gave ahead of his match against Omega earlier this year, pointing out that people were upset at the level of cursing in the promo. According to Bully, however, all of that emotion was warranted and added to the presentation of the match.

"I'm enjoying this new evolution of Will," Bully continued. "I'm hoping to see not an Ospreay-Omega spot match, but a spot match that incorporates psychology. And I'm looking forward to that match the most."

In addition to Omega-Ospreay, Forbidden Door is set to feature Bryan Danielson taking on Kazuchika Okada in what can only be described as a dream match for fans. Additional matches announced for the upcoming PPV include Hiroshi Tanahashi challenging MJF for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.