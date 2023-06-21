John Cena Posts Picture Of Rising WWE Star LA Knight On Instagram

John Cena remains an unknowable, cryptic presence on Instagram, and the former world champion has once again stirred up a conversation with little more than a picture.

Cena took to Instagram to post a picture of "WWE SmackDown" Superstar L.A. Knight. As with all of his posts, there was no caption explaining Cena's decision to highlight the former Impact World Champion to his 19.3 million followers.

Knight has been a popular presence on WWE programming, recently qualifying for the men's Money In The Bank ladder match at the pay-per-view of the same name on July 1. Knight has done such a good job turning heads that even AEW's Mark Henry has taken notice, saying that he feels Knight needs to advocate for himself more, as he feels that it would be easy for WWE to squander how naturally over Knight has become with the WWE Universe.

Despite some people's concern, Knight is thrilled with his position in WWE, saying that he feels he's finally receiving the level of respect that he feels he's due.

"There's a little bit of relief, there's a little bit of 'I told you so,' there's a little bit of anger, there's a little bit of annoyance," Knight said of his feelings about his delayed success.

Knight originally signed a developmental contract with WWE all the way back in 2013. He was cut in 2014, setting him off on a long journey that took him through Impact Wrestling, the NWA, and various other independent promotions. Knight finally returned with WWE in 2021, adopting the name "Max Dupri" on the main roster for a short time before returning to L.A. Knight, which was his "NXT" persona.