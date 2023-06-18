Why Mark Henry Thinks LA Knight Needs To Lobby For Himself In WWE

LA Knight has had an organic rise as an emerging star in WWE, establishing a connection with the crowd through natural charisma and entertaining promos. But, like many before him, Knight has managed to get over without much direct support from WWE creative. Commenting on Knight's position during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," veterans Mark Henry and Bully Ray lamented how and why WWE chooses to push certain wrestlers.

"It sucks, man, that there have been times, and Bully can attest to that, that somebody gets over naturally and organically, and then they say, 'Well he's already getting over, let's do something with somebody else,' rather than pile it on that guy. Pour the gasoline on the fire!" Henry pleaded.

Recalling his own experiences pushing for more of a spotlight in WWE, Henry shared a simple piece of advice for Knight: go directly to management. "The squeaky wheel gets the oil. Say something," Henry advised. "'Will y'all do something with me, please? I'm busting my ass, I'm getting over.'"

Henry added that, when he was active, he used to ask for more outside-of-the-ring responsibilities, including media, Make a Wish, and Special Olympics appearances, to show management that he was serious about being an asset to the company."I don't know if LA Knight is doing that. You gotta lobby for yourself," he explained. "And if they say no, then you know what the deal is. When your contract comes up, don't try to renew."