Blackpool Combat Club To Team With Shota Umino Against The Elite At Forbidden Door

The second-ever Forbidden Door event is just around the corner, and AEW has added a huge 10-man tag team match to the card. Jon Moxley and the rest of his comrades in the Blackpool Combat Club appeared on this week's "AEW Dynamite" to challenge The Elite to a match at Forbidden Door on June 25. With BCC's Bryan Danielson already busy on the 25th, Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Konosuke Takeshita have enlisted the help of Moxley's protege "Shooter" Shota Umino.

While the BCC side of the match has already amassed their forces, IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega also has his hands full on June 25th, meaning The Elite needs not one, but two extra team members if they hope to face the BCC in 10-man action. As of this writing, the fourth member of the team has been revealed to be Eddie Kingston, who said he'll announce the fifth member later tonight.

The Blackpool Combat Club has been a perpetual thorn in the side of The Elite for a few months now, with their gravest wound to The Elite's morale being the recruitment of Takeshita. Once a popular babyface, Takeshita has been taken under the wing of the devious Don Callis, seemingly to spite Callis's former mentee, Kenny Omega.