Why Bully Ray Says Logan Paul Should (And Will) Win WWE Money In The Bank 2023

Bully Ray has braced the WWE Universe for the inevitability of Logan Paul winning this year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Speaking on Paul's last-minute entry into the match, Ray believes the YouTuber-turned-wrestler winning the briefcase would amount to good business, and as such, expects WWE to pull the trigger on "The Maverick" prevailing victorious on July 1.

"Is the WWE Universe prepared for Logan Paul to win Money in the Bank and hold onto that briefcase?" Ray asked podcast co-host Tommy Dreamer on "Busted Open Radio" this week. "Because business dictates that he should win."

While the inevitability looms large, Dreamer and Ray argued that Paul separated himself from Santos Escobar, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, and Ricochet — five of the other six men also vying for the briefcase — and came across as the bigger star during their confrontation on "WWE Raw." To that end, Dreamer says Paul was "a difference maker" the minute his music hit, mainly because the "cadence was a little bit off" for Knight, the current odds-on favorite to win the briefcase. "He [Knight] has to hit those crescendos at that same time [he says 'Yeah'] all the time, because it's a bunch of repetitions, and we're a bunch of dummies — Yeah!"

Dreamer proceeded to praise Paul for generating heat by berating his hometown of Cleveland. "It was different, and it wasn't a wrestler-esque promo. You know why? He's not a wrestler yet, but he does one hell of a good job. He's probably had the greatest celebrity bringing into WWE match of all time. He continues to deliver."

As much as Dreamer expects a Paul victory, he believes WWE did a solid job of allowing Ricochet, Butch, Nakamura, Escobar, and Knight to "tell their stories" and make their case to win the elusive, career-altering briefcase. He also expects the "internet to explode" and his "phone to blow up" if Paul were to win the briefcase.