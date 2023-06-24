Bruce Prichard Remembers 'Scary' Backstage Fight Between Jacques Rougeau And Dynamite Kid

As documented on "Dark Side of the Ring," The Dynamite Kid was involved in several drug-addled backstage incidents, most of which ended with him bloodied and bruised. Perhaps the most infamous took place in late-1980s WWE when Dynamite and Davey Boy Smith — The British Bulldogs — were in a rivalry against The Fabulous Rougeaus, Jacques and Raymond. As recounted by several witnesses, Dynamite — upset at a prank pulled by Curt Hennig — blindsided Jacques in the backstage area with a vicious assault, swelling Jacques' face. In retaliation, Jacques later attacked Dynamite with a fistful of coins, making a bloody mess of the Englishman.

On a recent "Something to Wrestle," Bruce Prichard recounted his experience watching the latter incident. "I was on the phone at a payphone bank," Prichard recalled. "As I was speaking and leaning against the wall, it was weird seeing Jacques and Raymond just hanging around and looking into the catering area while waiting near a wall. All of a sudden, Dynamite came out of catering, and Jacques was like, 'Hey Dynamite.' As soon as Dynamite turned, Jacques nailed him right in the mouth. I'm not sure if they were quarters or nickels, but there were coins all over the floor, and it was just so surreal — because it's not something you're expecting to see."

As Prichard further jogged his memory, he recalled horrific scenes of "people shouting" and "a faucet of blood" squirting out of a bent over Dynamite's mouth and nose. "Dynamite's just trying to get his hands up and block, and Jacques was just picking his shots, man," Prichard sighed. "Dynamite had no defense at that point. Jacques beat him up pretty good, but Raymond was there to ensure nobody got involved. Raymond was like, 'This is their fight. Let them fight.'"