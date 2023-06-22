Why Rocky Romero Felt Like Forbidden Door 2022 PPV Was Cursed

The first AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event took place last June at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Heading into the inaugural show, several wrestlers were forced to pull out due to various reasons. Former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Rocky Romero — who played a crucial role in putting last year's pay-per-view together — recently spoke about the problems All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling faced before Forbidden Door 2022.

"It definitely felt going into Forbidden Door like there was a Forbidden Door curse," Romero said on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast. "'We should not have done this. We should not have brought these two companies together. We should not be having this event.' And then we just started seeing wrestlers just fall off through injuries, through COVID, there was travel issues.

"Everything under the sun that could possibly go wrong definitely went wrong, and me and TK had some really late nights trying to figure out what to do and who was available, going back and forth between the Japan side and trying to figure it out. It was pretty stressful. But so far so good this year."

This Forbidden Door pay-per-view returns this Sunday night at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Bryan Danielson is set to take on Kazuchika Okada at the event, while Kenny Omega defends the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Will Ospreay in a Wrestle Kingdom 17 rematch.

